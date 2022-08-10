Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The authority's planning and development committee unanimously approved plans to repurpose a 3,800-square-metre site as allotments for the public at the rear of Gildercliffe, near Jonno's Field, in a meeting on Thursday August 4.

The proposal, submitted by Matthew Smartt, concerns a site located within an area of public open space in the Barrowcliff area, where allotments previously existed about 15 years ago and the former allotment tracks are still present.

Cllr Bill Chatt told the meeting: "I think that the residents' association have come up with a really good plan now, they are really on this.

The entrance to the disused allotment site in Barrowcliff. (Photo: Google Maps)

"There is a piece of land at the top of the plan to plant some fruit trees so local people can go and pick the fruit."

Cllr Chat said the reason the allotment was allowed to fall into disrepair was that it kept being repeatedly vandalised as it was not a secure site.

"The new fencing is absolutely fantastic and the residents are now saying it is a great thing," he added.

Scarborough has struggled with allotment availability in previous years after a review by the council's overview and scrutiny committee in July 2021 found that the provision of allotments had not been reviewed in the area for more than a decade.

Demand for allotments in Scarborough is on the rise. Sandybed allotments, pictured above, are not maintained by Scarborough Council.

Residents interested in having an allotment can apply and they will be placed on a waiting list, with priority given to those living in the area.

A report prepared by Scarborough Council officers said no objections were raised by the public during a consultation period that close on August 2.

The report said: "The proposed allotments, having already been used as such, and expanding upon the existing Barrowcliff garden allotments in the vicinity, benefit from existing vehicular access along Gildercliffe.

"In addition, green coloured palisade fencing with a gated access has been erected to demarcate the allotments from the rest of the open space."

The waiting list for allotment sites in Scarborough is between 150 and 250 people, with only 97 plots available.

The borough council has a statutory duty to supply sufficient allotment sites for residents where they are of the opinion that there is a demand for spaces. Current waiting lists are oversubscribed in the region of 150-250 people.

The authority currently operates allotment sites at Woodlands and Quarry Mount with 97 available plots.

Two new allotment sites are already set to be built at Prospect Mount and Dunn Grove in Eastfield after Scarborough Council approved plans in February this year.

Cllr Rich Maw, who was involved with the allotment project, told the meeting the council should "scout out" more spaces where allotments could be created.