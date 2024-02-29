Vineyard at Robin Hood's Bay, near Whitby, applies for alcohol licence to offer wine tasting tours
and live on Freeview channel 276
According to the company’s website, it is planning on offering tours of the vineyard followed by a wine tasting starting later this year.
If approved, the sale of alcohol would be permitted from 9am to 11.30pm from Monday to Sunday.
The playing of live and recorded music would also be permitted seven days a week, from 9am until 11.30pm.
The application, submitted by Rebecca and Ian Sheveling, also proposes opening hours from 9am until midnight.
The vineyard was established in 2017 and produces “handcrafted wines in the heart of North Yorkshire,” according to its website.
The proposal is currently pending with the licensing authority and representations can be submitted to the council by residents.
Deadline for comments to be considered is March 21 and must state the grounds for representation.
Letters can be sent to North Yorkshire Licensing Services at Scarborough, Town Hall, St Nicholas Street.