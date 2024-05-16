Volunteers needed to help in annual big clean-up at Eastfield, Scarborough

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Residents, community groups and businesses who want to rid their environment of litter are being asked to roll up their sleeves as part of an annual tidy.

A big community clean-up, organised by Eastfield Pact in partnership with North Yorkshire Council, Beyond Housing and McCain Foods, will take place in Eastfield on Monday May 20, from 10am to 3pm.

After the success of previous years, the event – now in its fourth year - will once again be a chance for neighbours, friends and local businesses to join together to spruce up the area and show the pride they have in their community.

North Yorkshire Council’s executive member for stronger communities, Coun Heather Phillips, said: “The big community clean-up in Eastfield is a great example of the change we can all make to our environment by working together.

“If we all contribute what we can, we all reap the rewards of those combined efforts. "

The authority’s member for Eastfield, Cllr Tony Randerson, added: “We have had a fantastic response from the people of Eastfield in the last few years who take great pride in where they live.

“I would like to encourage all parts of the community to come together in this Big Clean to make a real difference to Eastfield once again.”

Volunteers can meet at the Legacy Community Centre on Link Walk from 10am onwards, all welcome.

For those taking part all the way through the event from 10am to 3pm, a free lunch will be provided courtesy of café and wellbeing hub The Community Shop.

Equipment for litter picking and cleaning up the streets and green spaces will be provided.

Volunteer efforts will be boosted by North Yorkshire Council’s cleansing team with road sweeping vehicles and a high-pressure cleaning machine.

Three large free skips will also be available on Dunn Grove, Beech Walk and Goulding Close, for the community to deposit rubbish and abandoned items they may have seen near their homes.

Residents who have unwanted non-bulky household items or waste in communal areas can make use of their nearest skip.

Asbestos, liquid chemicals, wet concrete, compressed gas bottles and commercial waste cannot be placed in the skips.