Voters issued photo ID warning ahead of Eastfield by-election – full list of what you can use

Residents in Eastfield will go to the polls on Thursday May 25 after the incumbent councillor, Tony Randerson, resigned from the authority and the Labour Party over his concerns about the party’s leadership and direction under Sir Keir Starmer.

However, the rules for the by-election have changed to require a form of photo ID to vote after new and controversial Government legislation was introduced, which it claims will help to prevent voter fraud.

The following types of photo ID, even if expired, are acceptable to be able to vote:

Voters will go to the polls later this month.

A UK or Northern Ireland photocard driving licence, full or provisional

A driving licence issued by the EU, Norway, Iceland, Liechtenstein, the Isle of Man or any of the Channel Islands

A UK passport

A passport issued by the EU, Norway, Iceland, Liechtenstein or a Commonwealth country

A national proof of age standards scheme card

A blue badge

A biometric residence permit

A defence identity card – Ministry of Defence form 90

A national identity card issued by the EU, Norway, Iceland or Liechtenstein

A Northern Ireland electoral identity card

A voter authority certificate

An anonymous elector’s document

The following travel passes can also be used:

An older person’s bus pass

A disabled person’s bus pass

An Oyster 60-plus card

A freedom pass

A Scottish national entitlement card

A 60-and-over Welsh concessionary travel card

A disabled person’s Welsh concessionary travel card

A Northern Ireland concessionary travel pass

The six candidates standing for election are:

Eric Batts, The Conservative Party

Will Forbes, The Green Party

David Charles Thompson, Labour Party

Tim Thorne, Independent

Erica Danielle Willett, Liberal Democrat

Tony Randerson, no political affiliation

Voting will take place between 7am and 10pm with the election count taking place in the evening after the close of polling.

Residents in the Eastfield area have until Tuesday May 9 to register to vote and until 5pm on Wednesday May 10 to apply for a postal vote.

If unable to vote by post or in person, residents have until 5pm on Wednesday May 17 to apply for a proxy vote.