‘We intend to fight’: Concerns about services in Newby and Scalby raised at full council meeting

Concerns about the future of services in Newby and Scalby have been raised at a full meeting of North Yorkshire Council (NYC).

Reg Towse, former chair of Newby and Scalby Town Council, made an appeal to the region’s councillors about the provision of services in the town, including The Hub.

Speaking at NYC’s full meeting on Wednesday May 15, Mr Towse also asked for assurances about the council’s commitment to the Parish Charter, which sets out the partnership between local and regional decision-making bodies.

He said: “The people of Newby and Scalby see no evidence of this [commitment], in fact, what was there has been dismantled and is now a matter of public interest.

Newby and Scalby Town Council. Google Maps

“This is particularly disturbing as a member of your executive was until a week ago the vice Chairman of the town council.”

Coun David Chance, the executive member for corporate services, said: “I can confirm that North Yorkshire Council does support the Parish Charter.”

He emphasised that the partnership “recognises that parish councils and NYC are separate, stand-alone, legal entities which are elected independently and are each responsible for their own governance, policy, and decision-making”.

It was announced at the full meeting that Coun Chance would be stepping down from the executive committee alongside Coun Derek Bastiman who has been a member of the Newby and Scalby Town Council.

Full meeting of North Yorkshire Council. picture: Anttoni Numminen/LDRS

Mr Towse asked a further public question, stating: “Newby and Scalby has a population of nearly 10,000 and increasing, 32 per cent are over 65 years of age, many who live alone and need help.

“The real fear in our community is that by running down The Hub and showing financial figures that do not include thousands of pounds of income, and making The Hub manager redundant will eventually lead to the sale of this much missed and cherished asset.”

He added: “Everyone should be aware that the friends of the Newby and Scalby Wellbeing Hub intend to fight for the cause.”