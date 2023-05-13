We want to create a bright and prosperous future for Whitby, says new Mayor

Cllr Bob Dalrymple, who has just been elected as Mayor, said in an open letter that one of the key areas Whitby Town Council would be focusing on in the coming months was the Neighbourhood Plan to shape the future of the town, sharing ideas about policies that could form part of the plan.

And he urges the people of Whitby to get involved and share their ideas.

The town council wants to work with communities to access support from North Yorkshire Police to develop speed watch groups as an effective way of promoting road safety in Whitby.

Mayor of Whitby, Cllr Bob Dalrymple.

North Yorkshire Councillor Phil Trumper has been talking to residents in Ruswarp to build on their experience and share with groups that might develop around Guisborough Road and elsewhere.

Cllr Dalrymple is also floating the idea of establishing community gritting partnerships.

"North Yorkshire Highways promote this through parish councils,” he said.

“With the winters becoming harsher in recent years, this could be a valuable initiative that would help us to keep our roads and paths safe during the colder months.

"It depends on people volunteering to keep paths clear close to where they live.”

He extolled the virtues of volunteering at Pannett Art Gallery, Whitby Museum and Pannett Park.

"These are wonderful places to learn about the history and heritage of our town, and to help preserve these important resources for future generations,” he said.

“We are committed to engaging with the Whitby community through the North Yorkshire Council vision of a community network.

"We believe this network should help us to better understand the needs and aspirations of our community, and to work together to create a more vibrant and sustainable future for Whitby.”

He said the council’s Finance, Policy and General Purposes Committee would be reviewing opportunities to make its meetings and processes more accessible and open, so that everyone has the opportunity to understand the work of the council and to get their views known by councillors.

“I hope that these all provide opportunities to increase your engagement with the town council from across Whitby and build on what we have been doing in recent years,” he said.

Cllr Dalrymple praised the “incredible work” of his predecessor, Cllr Linda Wild, during her tenure as Mayor of Whitby.

“Since 2020, Linda has worked tirelessly to encourage and support our community, especially during the challenging times brought about by the pandemic,” he said.

"Linda's dedication and leadership have been instrumental in helping us navigate the many challenges that we have faced over the past few years.

“Like Linda, we should all take the time to be true champions for our town, and her efforts have not gone unnoticed.

"She has publicised Whitby’s concerns regionally and nationally, ensuring that the voices of residents are heard loud and clear.

“With your help, the town council can continue to be an incredible advocate for our community, supporting local people and local businesses, promoting the arts, and celebrating the rich cultural heritage of our town.