'Welcome news' - Dredging to resume on Whitby’s coastline as licence secured

North Yorkshire Council has received the licence from the Marine Management Organisation (MMO) after a rigorous application process.

The county’s dredging vessel, named Sandsend, will now be used at Whitby harbour, after the licence to operate in Scarborough was secured in December.

Dredging is required to remove silt and sand at the bottom of the harbours.

As the silt and sand wash downstream in Whitby and through the harbour mouth in Scarborough, sediment fills channels and harbours and needs to be regularly removed.

North Yorkshire Council’s leader, Cllr Carl Les, said: “It is welcome news that all licences and insurances are in place so that the dredger can work in both the waters of Whitby and Scarborough.

“While we have been waiting for the licence in Whitby, harbour staff have been working hard to monitor the dredging depths and the state of the harbour.

"We recently had significant work done on the vessel to ensure it is fit for purpose.