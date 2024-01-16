Whitby Abbey: Solar panels proposed for roof of Grade-I Listed visitor centre

Solar panels could soon be installed on the Grade-I Listed visitor centre at Whitby Abbey.

Whitby Abbey visitor centre plans. Native Chartered Architects.

English Heritage is seeking to install solar panels, stainless steel roofing, a new roof hatch, and lightning conductors on the roof of its shop within the grounds of Whitby Abbey.

If approved, the solar panels could provide up to more than half of the site’s annual electricity use, according to the charity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Before its conversion into a visitor centre, shop and museum in 2002, the building – which is owned and managed by English Heritage – was previously a Banqueting House.

Whitby Abbey visitor centre plans. Native Chartered Architects.

The damaged and leaky zinc roof would be replaced with new terne-coated stainless steel roofing.

Other repairs and improvements to the building would include replacing downpipes with larger ones, installing lightning and heat tape, and the photovoltaic solar panels on the roof.

The organisation is seeking to reduce its building carbon emissions by 20 per cent across its sites.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The proposals seek to present “a holistic approach to repair, sensitive fabric improvement and alterations to support the ongoing viability of the site as a visitor centre, shop and museum,” according to English Heritage.

Whitby Abbey visitor centre plans. Google Maps

The organisation said that the proposed works would “positively contribute to securing and supporting the activity and economy of the historic site of Whitby Abbey as well as the surrounding seaside town of Whitby”.

No objections to the plan were raised by Whitby Town Council and no comments were received from members of the public.

Historic England reviewed the application and stated that the proposals had been “carefully designed to ensure that the interventions remain below the height of the parapet and are therefore largely invisible”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It added: “Everything has been designed to minimise any visible intrusion and harm and it is considered that the proposed works are essential for the continued conservation, use and display of the Banqueting House.”

According to planning documents, both lightning rods would be located at the rear of the building and “only a small section rises above the highest part of the roof by a modest amount of 150mm (6 inches).”