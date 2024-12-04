Whitby bar that nearly lost licence changes name to Osbournes Whitby in-line with council ruling

By Anttoni James Numminen, Local Democracy Reporting Service
Published 4th Dec 2024, 16:15 BST
Updated 4th Dec 2024, 16:16 BST
A Whitby bar that risked losing its licence after a police application has rebranded and changed its name.

The former JK’s Bar on Wellington Road, has been officially renamed Osbournes Whitby after North Yorkshire Council considered revoking the premises’ licence at a meeting in January.

Russell Vickers, representing the new owners – Northern Bay Leisure, assured the council that improvements would be made and that the bar would be renamed.

At its reopening in November, Osbournes Whitby said it would “bring you a brand-new pub experience with great drinks, friendly faces, and a cosy atmosphere”.

Osbournes Bar on Wellington Road, Whitby.placeholder image
Osbournes Bar on Wellington Road, Whitby.

On its social media, the new business describes itself as “the newest bar on the block – situated in the buzzing heart of town, sensational drinks and the best music around.”

Osbournes Whitby has also said it is recruiting staff including a cleaner and “experienced Christmas staff”.

When it was JK’s, North Yorkshire Police had applied to have the bar’s licence revoked as they said it had shown a “complete disregard” for the authorities and residents – and the council said there had been eight licence breaches and 21 police incidents at the bar.

However, the application was withdrawn by the police following its sale to a new owner.

