Whitby bar that nearly lost licence changes name to Osbournes Whitby in-line with council ruling
The former JK’s Bar on Wellington Road, has been officially renamed Osbournes Whitby after North Yorkshire Council considered revoking the premises’ licence at a meeting in January.
Russell Vickers, representing the new owners – Northern Bay Leisure, assured the council that improvements would be made and that the bar would be renamed.
At its reopening in November, Osbournes Whitby said it would “bring you a brand-new pub experience with great drinks, friendly faces, and a cosy atmosphere”.
On its social media, the new business describes itself as “the newest bar on the block – situated in the buzzing heart of town, sensational drinks and the best music around.”
Osbournes Whitby has also said it is recruiting staff including a cleaner and “experienced Christmas staff”.
When it was JK’s, North Yorkshire Police had applied to have the bar’s licence revoked as they said it had shown a “complete disregard” for the authorities and residents – and the council said there had been eight licence breaches and 21 police incidents at the bar.
However, the application was withdrawn by the police following its sale to a new owner.