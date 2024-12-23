Whitby bike pump track wins planning permission

Whitby Pump Track Layout. Cartwright Associates

The creation of a bike pump track in Whitby’s West Cliff has been approved following the support of locals and councillors.

Whitby Pumptrack CIC’s application for a bike pump track on a rectangular site 64 metres in length and 31 metres wide was given the go-ahead on Friday, December 20.

It will be located adjacent to Pitch and Putt in an area of open space that already accommodates tennis courts, a bowling green, a multi-use games area and paddling pools.

The area comprises a large expanse of public open space within the West Cliff area of Whitby.

Whitby Pump Track Location Plan. Courtesy Of Applicant

Almost 70 residents and members of the public wrote to the council in support of the scheme, with many commending the location and noting that “it is a facility that the local community would otherwise need to travel to access”.

One resident told the council: “It is a positive development to encourage young people to be active, in the outdoors, and to improve their skills.”

The proposal was also endorsed by a local ‘bike-ability coach’ and physical education teacher who said that students were encouraged to use sustainable forms of transport to travel to school, and commented: “It is vital to have physical activity facilities within the town.”

Another resident added: “Increased footfall within the West Cliff area will have a positive impact on local businesses.”

The pump track is set to have a wider outer circuit and two smaller inner circuits and will consist of a series of ‘berms and rollers’ constructed using a tarmac running surface.

The bike track will be positioned towards the northern section of the open space with North Terrace and the West Cliff gardens situated beyond it.

While it is not within the town’s conservation area, is located opposite the listed Edwardian shelters and planning officers said that the development would have an impact on certain views.

However, they concluded that the character of the open space and the distance from the shelters “ensures that the less than substantial harm accrued is not considered significant nor harmful”.

It was also decided that as the pump track is around 35 metres from the nearest residential dwelling and no lighting is proposed, it will not negatively impact the amenity of residents.

The application by the community interest company was approved subject to various conditions including on the management of the site.

The CIC has previously proposed that once completed, a club is created to help raise money for the “minimal annual running costs” through master classes, low-key races, and merchandise.

Over time, this would enable the club to build a pot of funds for any planned maintenance as well as unforeseeable costs.