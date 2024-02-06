Whitby Leisure Centre to host consultation on plans for £10m maritime hub
Residents in Whitby are being offered another chance to share their views on a £10m proposal to create a hub for marine and maritime innovation and enterprise on Whitby’s Endeavour Wharf.
For anyone who missed any of the previous dates, a consultation will be held on Wednesday February 7, from 10.30am to 2.30pm at Whitby Leisure Centre.
The proposals are part of the £17.1m Towns Fund awarded to Whitby.
The public consultation closes on Friday February 9, and the feedback is set to shape the final planning application.