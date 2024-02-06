News you can trust since 1882
Whitby Leisure Centre to host consultation on plans for £10m maritime hub

Residents in Whitby are being offered another chance to share their views on a £10m proposal to create a hub for marine and maritime innovation and enterprise on Whitby’s Endeavour Wharf.
By Duncan Atkins
Published 6th Feb 2024, 17:57 GMT
Updated 6th Feb 2024, 18:13 GMT
A new maritime hub is proposed for Whitby.A new maritime hub is proposed for Whitby.
For anyone who missed any of the previous dates, a consultation will be held on Wednesday February 7, from 10.30am to 2.30pm at Whitby Leisure Centre.

The proposals are part of the £17.1m Towns Fund awarded to Whitby.

The public consultation closes on Friday February 9, and the feedback is set to shape the final planning application.

