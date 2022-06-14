Whitby parish poll on second homes and local government changes - here are the results

A Whitby parish poll which took place on Monday June 13 saw two 'yes' or 'no' questions on the ballot.

The questions and results were:

Should all new build and additional housing in Whitby parish be restricted to full time local occupation as a primary residence only and forever (in perpetuity)?

Whitby residents voted in a parish poll.

Yes: 2,111

No: 157

Do you want to stay in the same area committee as Scarborough in the new North Yorkshire unitary council?

Yes: 253

No: 1,982

The turnout was 22.72% of voters from Whitby parish.

However, Scarborough Borough Council says the outcome of the poll is not binding on any organisation and is no more and no less than an expression of the views of the electorate.

The poll was originally requested at a meeting of Whitby parish (town) on May 12.