Whitby pump track: town council expects final funding decision in the ‘next few weeks’

The location of the pump track in Whitby.

Whitby Town Council said that it has received an update from the Whitby Pumptrack Community Interest Company (CIC) regarding funding bids for the purpose-built cycling track.

Funding bids are progressing and a final decision will be made “in the next few weeks”.

The town council said it is “willing to consider the future management of the site”.

The authority has expressed its support for the pump track and the former Scarborough Council also helped drive the project.

Whitby Town Council also said it was willing to act as a “community anchor” to ensure that a transfer of the facility to the CIC would enable the council to “act as the responsible body and provide public confidence in the longevity of the proposal”.

A meeting of the authority’s town development and improvement committee will be held on Tuesday February 20 to discuss the proposal.

According to a council report, the CIC is supportive of the track not being a “burden” on taxpayers.

The community company has proposed that once completed, the Whitby Pumptrack forms a club that raises money for the “minimal annual running costs” through master classes, low key races, merchandise.

Over time, this would enable the club to build a pot of funds for any planned maintenance as well as unforeseeable costs, according to the report.

Whitby Town Council’s report adds that the question of maintenance will crop up but notes that “the main aspects are grass cutting twice yearly and regular litter collection”.

The local authority added that its management of the site would be “subject to understanding the requirements of North Yorkshire Council as the overall site owner”.