Whitby residents could be asked to vote in referendum on creation of neighbourhood development plan

Scarborough Council has approved the designation of the Whitby parish as an area for a scheme which would allow residents to have a greater say on local planning policy and what developments are approved.

The creation of a neighbourhood development plan is aimed at giving greater weight to community-led planning, including the drawing up of a neighbourhood plan which could impact the future use and development of land in Whitby.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The first formal step in the process of creating the plan was the designation of a specific area.

Whitby town centre, gearing up for Christmas.

Scarborough Council’s cabinet member for inclusive growth, Cllr Liz Colling, approved the designation of the entire Whitby Parish as an area for the plan, in a decision on November 15.

According to Scarborough Council, neighbourhood planning provides an opportunity for local people “to be fully engaged in the future of their communities”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The local ownership that comes from neighbourhood planning is an opportunity to assist the council in improving equality, diversity, cohesion and integration in our communities,” according to a report prepared by the authority.

The application to proceed with the plan came from Whitby Town Council, which cited the poll on second home ownership earlier in the year as a reason for proceeding with the scheme.

Advertisement Hide Ad

A large majority of those that took part in the poll this summer, said they wanted restrictions on second home ownership in the area.

Whitby Town Council stated that the poll “demonstrated that the local Whitby community has deep concerns about its future sustainability”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

To become part of the statutory development plan, a neighbourhood plan needs to receive a majority ‘Yes’ vote in a local referendum organised by Scarborough Council.

However, before it can reach the referendum stage of the process, the planning authority has to ensure it meets statutory requirements, as well as going through a public consultation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The plan will then require further legal approval from an independent inspector.