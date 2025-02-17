Whitby residents invited to comment on early ideas for emerging Neighbourhood Plan for town

Residents of Whitby are being given the chance to have their say on early ideas for an emerging Neighbourhood Plan for the town.

The Whitby Neighbourhood Plan Steering Group, a mix of residents and Whitby Town Councillors, has been collecting evidence on a wide range of planning issues over the last few months, and has come up with some draft ideas for planning policies which can be included in the Neighbourhood Plan.

Evidence collected includes:

- a Housing Needs Assessment, provided by consultants AECOM, which highlighted up to 44.5% of available residences having no usual resident (namely holiday let or second home)

- and a live Green Space audit provided by campaign group Whitby Community Network, which highlights that the parish is 5.4ha of natural green space, 6.2ha of urban park and 1.0ha of sports green space BELOW minimum standard.

The Whitby Neighbourhood Plan will be written with community input and will help to determine future planning applications in Whitby over the next 15 to 20 years.

Work on the plan began in January 2024, and following some public consultation on key issues such as housing and employment, some draft ideas for tackling key planning issues in the town have been drawn up.

These include ideas on second homes, affordable housing, green spaces, heritage and transport issues.

Before the plan can proceed to its next stage, the Steering Group need valuable feedback from those who live and work in the town.

Joyce Stangoe, chair of the Steering Group, said: “We really want as many people as possible to come to these sessions and express their views.

"This plan will have a long lasting impact on development in the town.

“Whitby and district residents are invited to come along to the Neighbourhood Plan Policy Ideas Drop-In Exhibitions which will be held between February 24 and March 8.”

Here’s when the sessions take place

Monday February 24 – Whitby School (staff / pupils)

Thursday February 27, 10am to 1pm, Marton Court Community Centre

Friday February 28, 11am to 1pm, Green Lane Community Centre

Friday March 7, 8am to 1pm, Eastside Community Centre

Saturday March 8, 10.15am to 12.30pm, Whitby Leisure Centre

Click here to read more for further information on the Neighbourhood Plan and its progress.