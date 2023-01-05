The Spar's Castle Road store, Whitby. picture: Google.

The Spar at Stakesby Garage on Castle Road, has applied to Scarborough Council for permission to vary its current licence and introduce alterations to the layout of the shop.

If approved, the shop could introduce a larger offering of deli products as well as introducing “butcher’s offerings”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Spar has said that the “incorporation of butcher’s offerings” would be made possible by creating an extension to the top right of the building.

The application, which was submitted by James Hall and Company Ltd, is currently open to public consultation on the proposed changes.

James Hall and Co is a Lancashire-based family business that operates as “the primary wholesaler to Spar retailers throughout the North of England”.

Other changes that are also being proposed include new fixtures and fittings for the shop while the off licence located on the premises is set to remain in its current location.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The application states: “Extension to the top right of building to allow for incorporation of butcher’s offering, all new fixtures and fittings, off licence still in the same place with the walk-in beer chiller to back of the store and larger serve of deli offering”.

It also adds that “all back areas to remain as per current layout”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Members of the public wishing to take part in the consultation and share their views on the proposed changes can email [email protected]