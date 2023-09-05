Whitby Swing Bridge two-week closure date moved following traders' concerns - here is the new date

Watch more videos on Shots!

The two-week scheme had originally been planned to begin on Monday October 2 but will now begin on Monday, November 20, well after the half-term holiday and key events in the town’s calendar such as Whitby Goth Weekend and illuminated Whitby Abbey.

North Yorkshire Council’s executive member for highways and transport, Cllr Keane Duncan, said: “We have listened and acted.

"After considering all possible alternative dates, I am pleased to announce the works will be rescheduled to November.

New dates have now been announced for a two-week closure of Whitby Swing Bridge.

“The council wants to support local business in every way we can, so I am pleased we have been able to secure this date change, which avoids key events and the worst of winter.

“We will endeavour to complete the scheme as quickly and efficiently as possible to minimise disruption.”

The essential works will involve the removal of the existing road surface down to the steel deck.

The bridge will then undergo waterproofing and resurfacing, incorporating a lighter coloured surface to reduce heat absorption and expansion of the bridge deck.

Repainting is also planned for next year.

The footpaths will be widened to improve safety for pedestrians during busy periods.

The road will be closed to traffic and pedestrians throughout the works with a shuttle bus service transporting passengers to the other side of the town.

It will remain open for boats to pass in and out of the harbour.

Cllr Neil Swannick, who represents Whitby Streonshalh on North Yorkshire Council, said: “I am pleased the council has considered alternative dates for these works and responded to the views of local businesses.

“Although there is never a good time to carry out such works, I know the change to November will be welcome news for traders.”

The current swing bridge, which spans 75ft, was built in 1908 and links the upper and lower harbour areas and the east and west sides of the town.