The tennis courts at Whitby Leisure Centre have been brought back into used with modern playing surfaces, nets, perimeter fencing and landscaping, following a £730,000 refurbishment.

Cllr Phil Trumper, who represents the Whitby West division at North Yorkshire Council, said: “The tennis courts had been out of action for a decade and the people of the town were crying out for their much-needed return.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“To see them back open again with local school children getting to play on them for the first time was a great sight.”

The refurbished tennis courts in Whitby are officially opened.

The refurbishment was part of phase two of ‘Project Sunshine’, which began under the now-defunct Scarborough Borough Council, that saw run-down areas of borough’s public realm given a revamp.

Pupils at West Cliff Primary School were the first to test out the new courts to mark the completed work, which was carried out by contractor Fosse Contracts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cllr Simon Myers, the authority’s executive member for culture, arts and housing, said: “This investment in the tennis courts in Whitby provides modern facilities that can be enjoyed for many years to come by residents and visitors alike. It’s a real game-changer for Whitby.”

A nearby multi-use games area has also had its surface replaced and can now be used for tennis, basketball and five-a-side football. New tennis balls and rackets have also been purchased and can be used by the public.

An aerial view of the refurbished tennis courts in Whitby.

Peter Smith, contract manager at Everyone Active, said: “The tennis courts are looking fantastic and we are delighted to be running them in partnership with North Yorkshire Council.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We look forward to welcoming people from across the community to these refurbished courts and helping them to be active.

“In addition, the multi-use games area will provide a range of activity opportunities for a variety of user groups and will prove a really valuable facility for many years to come.”