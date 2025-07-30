Whitby Town Council cancels no confidence vote meeting

Whitby Town Council has cancelled a meeting at which it was going to hold a vote of no confidence in one of its members.

An extraordinary meeting of the town council was set to see a vote of no confidence take place against Coun Michael Harrison, one of five councillors who represent Whitby’s Abbey Ward.

The agenda for the meeting, which was scheduled to take place on Wednesday, July 30, proposed that Whitby Town Council “moves to disassociate itself entirely with the comments, sentiments, and allegations in emails sent by Coun Harrison to and about other councillors, and a member of the public”.

Speaking to the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS), Mr Harrison said he had resigned from Whitby Town Council on Tuesday, July 29 as he was “sick and tired of outside interference”, adding that he did so “with a heavy heart after three-and-a-half years”.

Whitby Town Council's base at Pannett Art Gallery. Courtesy Anttoni Numminen/LDRS

He said: “All I wanted to do was make Whitby a better place.”

The meeting, which was cancelled before Coun Harrison tendered his resignation, had also proposed reporting his actions to the monitoring officer over an alleged “breach of the code of conduct”.

While it put forward a vote of no confidence in Coun Harrison’s “continued ability to properly represent WTC and the people of Whitby”, a council report also noted that the vote would not have been “enforceable as the town council has no powers regarding continuing representation by an elected councillor”.

The Mayor of Whitby, Coun Sandra Turner, declined to comment on the complaints raised in the agenda or on the reasons for the extraordinary meeting’s cancellation.

Following Mr Harrison’s resignation, the Abbey Ward division is represented by Coun Steve Smith and Coun Linda Wild, with three seats vacant.

A by-election for two of the currently vacant seats is due to be held on Thursday, July 31.

The polling stations at the Whitby Mission and Seafarers’ Centre and the Field Study Centre will be open from 7am to 10pm.