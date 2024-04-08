Whitby Town Council makes progress on Neighbourhood Plan with community engagement

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The council has established a dedicated Neighbourhood Plan Steering Group, which includes representatives from Whitby Community Network, Green Lane Community Connections, and with support from other groups with a focus on nature and the environment.

This collaborative approach ensures the plan reflects the diverse needs and aspirations of the Whitby community.

Joyce Stangoe, Chair of the Steering Group, said: “Engaging with our local community is at the heart of the Neighbourhood Plan process.

Members of the Steering Group are reviewing listed buildings and non-designated assets on maps of the parish of Whitby.

"We want to capture the unique perspectives and insights of Whitby’s residents to shape the future of our town.”

The group is currently gathering feedback from a wide range of individuals and groups across Whitby parish.

Residents can click here to submit their own responses and ideas online through a dedicated Google Form.

The Neighbourhood Plan will cover a variety of important issues, including land use, housing, transport, the local environment, and community facilities.

Mrs Stangoe said: “We are really pleased with the level of engagement and support we've received from the local community so far.

"This Neighbourhood Plan is a crucial opportunity for Whitby to shape its own future, and we encourage everyone to get involved and have their say."

The town council expects to continue to gather evidence and have draft policies ready for public consultation later this year, before submitting the final plan for approval and adoption.