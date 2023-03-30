The council has submitted its objection to proposals to amalgamate Caedmon College Whitby and Eskdale School, resulting in the technical closure of Eskdale School, from summer 2024.

A statement released this afternoon (Mar 30) said: “It is the council’s understanding that the consultation process has been inadequate and the views of parents and the community have neither been properly considered nor listened to.

“Whitby Town Council strongly believes that any decision regarding the future of our schools should be made with the input of all stakeholders, including parents, teachers, and residents.

Caedmon College, Whitby.

“Unfortunately, it appears that the consultation process has not been sufficiently robust or inclusive.

"There has been very little information provided to parents about the proposed amalgamation, and many have expressed the view that they have not had the opportunity to fully understand the implications of this decision.

"Furthermore, it seems that the concerns and objections have been largely ignored by those in charge of the consultation process.

"This is evidenced by the failure of the governing body to accept an invitation to address the town council and the lack of engagement experienced at the two public sessions conducted at Whitby Pavilion on March 8 – which was the only public consultation event undertaken by the LEA or the Whitby Secondary Partnership.”

Protesting against the proposed closure of Eskdale School in Whitby. picture: Richard Ponter

The town council says it is aware of the concerns voiced by angry parents, children and campaigners Keep Choice in Whitby and Save Eskdale; youngsters even spoke at the consultation to express worries over issues such as vaping in schools and shortage of canteen food.

The council believes that a fuller explanation is required of the process followed:

- whether decisions by the governing body in this regard are properly constituted

- whether full and meaningful figures have been disclosed to justify the decision to close the Eskdale site over any other within the federation based on pupil numbers

- utilisation of existing capacity

- the extent of remedial works required under the proposals versus a ‘do nothing’ baseline

- the capital value of any land declared surplus and the utilisation of any asset arising from the technical closure of the Eskdale site.

The council also says the published figures do not show a full analysis of options other than the one proposed.

The council is now urging the local education authority to reconsider the proposed amalgamation, or to request the withdrawal of the proposal by the governing body, and to engage in a more meaningful and transparent consultation process with the local community.

It calls on North Yorkshire County Council (North Yorkshire Council, from April 1) to conduct a full, systemic and independent review of education provision in Whitby, within the catchment of the existing secondary schools, to include nursery, pre-school, early years, infant, primary, secondary and further education facilities and opportunities to ensure that current and future needs of the Whitby area are properly understood and provided for.