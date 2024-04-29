Whitby town councillor resigns to ‘focus on general election campaign’ amid criticism of ‘bogged down’ council
Asa Jones has announced his immediate resignation as a representative of the West Cliff Ward on Whitby Town Council after two years in the role.
Mr Jones was recently selected as the Social Justice Party’s parliamentary candidate for the Scarborough and Whitby constituency.
He said that his new commitments were “making it increasingly difficult” to fulfil his role as councillor “to the best of my ability” such as providing residents with monthly reports on meetings of the authority’s committees.
Speaking to the Local Democracy Reporting Service, he said: “I truly believe that if I can’t do the job properly, then I shouldn’t be doing it at all.
“I must also cite amongst my reasons for my resignation, how frustrating and ineffective the situation at the council has been for the last year and a half,” he added
Mr Jones criticised “a small clique of individuals” for “inciting petty-interpersonal squabbles, constantly attempting to waste council money, resources, and time”.
The mayor of Whitby, Coun Robert Dalrymple, was not immediately available to comment on the resignation.
However, the town clerk Michael King confirmed that the position would be filled by a co-option unless residents called for a by-election.
Ten residents from the West Cliff ward would be required to contact North Yorkshire Council by Monday, May 20, for an election to be held.
Mr Jones also said that he felt councillors “do not have the money, resources or legal power to deliver solutions” on many issues.
“Whilst I am sad to be leaving the town council, fighting this next general election and providing a practical alternative to the indifferent and ineffectual mainstream political parties is my foremost priority”.
He added: “I must also give thanks and well wishes to all the town council staff who have been so supportive and professional and have constantly provided the support necessary to properly understand and undertake my role.”