Whitby Town Football Club seeks alcohol licence for new hospitality lounge at Towbar Express Stadium

A new match day sponsors and hospitality lounge could be created at the club if the plans are approved by North Yorkshire Council.

The club’s application would see the variation of its premises licence in order to allow the addition of the hospitality lounge.

The application concerns the Towbar Express Stadium on Upgang Lane.

Whitby Town in action at Liversedge FC last season.

Documents submitted by the club state that “the proposed variations to the licensable activities are the addition of a match day sponsors’ [and] hospitality lounge” in addition to amendments to its current licence.

The proposed amendments would state that “no glass drinking vessels will be allowed outside the clubhouse or hospitality suite” and that “no glass drinking vessels will be allowed on the balcony of the hospitality suite”.

Public representations regarding the application are currently ongoing.

The club has got off to a reasonably good start to the 2023-24 campaign in the Northern Premier League, lying in seventh place just outside the play-offs, with four wins from the first seven league games and a 6-0 thrashing of Goole in the first qualifying round of the FA Cup.

Whitby Town FC's Towbar Express Stadium. Google Images

Members of the public that wish to take part can write to North Yorkshire Licensing Services at Scarborough Town Hall, St Nicholas Street.

The licensing authority can also be contacted via email at [email protected].

According to the council’s website: “Representations must be received no later than September 27, 2023, that is, 28 days after valid application.