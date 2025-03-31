Whitby's Endeavour Wharf car park closed due to start of maritime hub work

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Whitby’s Endeavour Wharf car park is closed from today (Monday March 31) due to the construction of Whitby Maritime Hub.

Operational harbour access will be retained for permit holders.

Alternative parking is available on Langborne Road.

In January, North Yorkshire Council’s executive committee approved a construction contract for the maritime hub despite objections and requests that the money be spent elsewhere.

Artist's impression of Whitby Maritime Hub.

The decision came as the authority faced rising costs with an overspend already predicted as well as facing a deadline from the Government in order to avoid having to return the funding awarded through the Towns Fund.

However, council bosses highlighted that the Government funding had been strictly allocated to the Maritime Hub and approved the construction contract, details of which had not been made public.

The park and ride is operational from on April 6.