Whitby's Endeavour Wharf car park closed due to start of maritime hub work
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Operational harbour access will be retained for permit holders.
Alternative parking is available on Langborne Road.
In January, North Yorkshire Council’s executive committee approved a construction contract for the maritime hub despite objections and requests that the money be spent elsewhere.
The decision came as the authority faced rising costs with an overspend already predicted as well as facing a deadline from the Government in order to avoid having to return the funding awarded through the Towns Fund.
However, council bosses highlighted that the Government funding had been strictly allocated to the Maritime Hub and approved the construction contract, details of which had not been made public.
Click here for more information and a directory of other North Yorkshire Council-owned car parks.
The park and ride is operational from on April 6.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.