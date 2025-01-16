Whitby’s Langley Hotel in West Cliff area could be converted into 12 one-bed holiday lets

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Langley Hotel in Whitby could be converted into holiday lets if plans are given the go-ahead by North Yorkshire Council.

Lodestone Projects Ltd has proposed converting the hotel into 12 one-bed holiday lets, alongside internal and external renovations.

Located at 16 Royal Crescent in Whitby, the corner property is in the West Cliff area of the town and is within Whitby’s conservation area.

In 2023, the hotel, which was described as ‘first-class’ on TripAdvisor and had a five-star rating, went up for sale for £850,000.

The Langley Hotel on Whitby's Royal Crescent

The large six-storey terrace building’s roof is in poor condition and requires replacement according to plans which also proposes replacing the current rooflights.

A property management plan for the holiday lets has been submitted by the applicant which said that 24-hour support would be available over the phone in addition to a local property management team which would handle maintenance.

Internally, the proposed repair works would renew the existing fixtures and finishes in order to update and modernise the property.

“The existing layout is subject to minor adaptations to convert the existing hotel accommodation, communal areas and staff accommodation into a total of twelve holiday suites which will consist of a bedroom and ensuite with a seating area and tea point,” according to the plans.

The applicant added: “The works will help to preserve the property on this important and impressive street and the internal refurbishment will enhance the property and ensure that it appeals to holidaymakers to provide longevity to secure the building’s future.”