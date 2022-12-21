The plans for the conversion of the former Subway at 7B New Quay Road in Whitby have been approved and will see the site become a hot food takeaway.

The currently vacant site was listed as a retail unit and will see the installation of plant equipment and external alterations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Plans submitted by HTS Management Ltd were approved by Scarborough Council on Monday, December 19.

Whitby's former Subway is set to become a hot food takeaway. picture: Google images

Located along New Quay Road within Whitby’s commercial centre, the property is “a modern three-storey, brick constructed property” arranged as a commercial unit on the ground floor with residential flats above.

No objections to the plans were made by Whitby Town Council nor Scarborough Council’s environmental services team.

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, during the public consultation period, an objection was received from Whitby Civic Society which raised concerns about “disamenity to neighbouring businesses and residents caused by smells, noisy crowds, and increased litter”.

A council report on the application states: “The concerns raised by Whitby Civic Society are noted.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“However, it is anticipated that the replacement flue, appropriately designed to be conducive to the use of the premises as a hot food takeaway would help to alleviate the potential impact of odour upon the residences above.”

The shop front is set to be retained as it is, though a refurbishment and redecoration to upgrade its appearance are set to take place.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Other external alterations will take place “to the side and rear of the building where the existing extraction flue would be replaced with a flue of a larger scale conducive to the hot food takeaway”.

The council report adds that though the development is “in principle acceptable”, there are “certain aspects where additional details need to be agreed and implemented”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

As such, several conditions to the plans were made by the local planning authority.