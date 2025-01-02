Work to begin to bring Whitby Town Hall building back into public use

Whitby Town Hall, as seen from Church Street.

A scheme worth more than £1m to restore one of Whitby’s most recognisable buildings and bring it back into public use is due to begin next month.

The Old Town Hall building has been one of the town’s most famous heritage assets and a focal point for residents, visitors and traders since the 18th Century.

An outdoor market is currently held in the under croft of the building and Market Place – but the Grade II* listed premises is in a poor state of repair and the first floor has been unoccupied since 2017.

The renovation will allow the building to be used as a public space for community, heritage and cultural activities all year round.

North Yorkshire Council’s executive member for open to business, Cllr Mark Crane, whose responsibilities include economic development and regeneration, said: “The Old Town Hall is a crucial part of Whitby’s rich history and heritage.

“Through this scheme we hope to restore, renovate and repurpose the building so it can be a thriving community anchor for local residents, businesses and visitors to enjoy and use.

“Whitby is a place held in the hearts of so many people and we hope the project can help create and maintain a vibrant and bustling year-round market place, increasing crucial footfall into the town and providing a welcome boost to the local economy.”

The project will be funded from the £17.1m grant awarded to Whitby as part of the Government’s Towns Fund, as well as by North Yorkshire Council.

The Towns Fund is set to see a number of major projects delivered including a new £10m Maritime Hub which is due to provide training and enterprise space to support Whitby’s modern fishing and maritime industry.

The Old Town Hall’s renovation will see the building’s first floor space upgraded and its steps will also be improved and widened to better connect the under croft to Market Place, while still accommodating the market.

Cllr Neil Swannick, who represents the Whitby Streonshalh division on North Yorkshire Council, said: “This is an exciting moment for the future of an iconic building which is an important part in Whitby’s unique heritage.

“The long-awaited repair and refurbishment of the Old Town Hall will now commence and I’m sure everyone including market traders, residents and visitors will all benefit from the improved facilities.”

While the renovation works are carried out, market traders will be temporarily relocated to the Dock End area.

North Yorkshire Council's superintendent of markets, Penny Beniston, said: “This will bring a much-needed boost to the market area, generating interest in a historic landmark and giving more visitors the chance to meet our great traders that stand all year round.

“The development of the Old Town Hall is an amazing project, and we are looking forward to the completion.”

The design of the project is being led by Align Property Partners, the council’s building design consultancy, following engagement with the community.

Managing director of Align, Ron Walton, added: “Our building design team of architects and engineers have worked closely with the council to ensure this important building is restored in the best way possible.

“We are all looking forward to seeing the project come to life and work to be completed – to the benefit of everyone who lives, works in and visits Whitby.”