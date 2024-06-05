YouGov predicts that Labour likely to win in Scarborough and Whitby in General Election

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A new YouGov model predicts that Labour is likely to win the Scarborough and Whitby constituency from the Conservatives at the General Election on July 4.

The latest modelling from the polling and data company estimates what the results would be if the election took place today and suggests that Scarborough and Whitby, which has been represented by the Conservatives since 2005, is likely to become a Labour gain.

It states that Labour’s Alison Hume could get 45 per cent, the Conservative’s Roberto Weeden-Sanz 33 per cent, and Reform UK’s David Bowes could come third with 13 per cent.

Both the Liberal Democrats’ Robert Graham Lockwood and the Green Party’s Annette Hudspeth would get four per cent.

North Yorkshire Parliamentary Boundaries 2024.

If accurate, it would represent a considerable swing from the 2019 general election when Sir Robert Goodwill was re-elected with 55 per cent of the vote and a 10,000 vote majority.

However, YouGov has emphasised that its model, which uses polling data and responses about voting intentions from voters in every constituency is “not a prediction” and things will change by July 4 “one way or the other”.

Nationally, the The Multi-level Regression and Post-stratification (MRP) data makes a projection of Labour winning 422 seats which would give Sir Keir Starmer a bigger majority than Tony Blair achieved in 1997.

Meanwhile, in Thirsk and Malton which includes Filey, YouGov estimates that the result will be a toss-up between Kevin Hollinrake, a minister in the business department and Labour’s Lisa Banes.

Its model puts the Conservatives ahead on 39 per cent and Labour on 35 per cent.

The MRP model uses survey data from almost 60,000 respondents, and “is designed to tell us what would happen if the general election were happening right now, with people’s vote intention, or lack of, as it currently stands,” YouGov said.