Applications are open to join an independent panel on councillors’ pay and expenses.

The panel makes recommendations and provides advice about the members’ allowances scheme, which sets the amounts councillors are paid to carry out their duties and the expenses they can claim.

North Yorkshire County Council’s Assistant Chief Executive, Legal and Democratic Services, Barry Khan: said: “This is a real opportunity for people who have an interest in local government and the work of councillors to help to determine the pay and expenses councillors in North Yorkshire receive and be part of a friendly and professional panel.”

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

North Yorkshire County Councillors in the chamber at county hall.

The role involves approximately four meetings a year, as well as research and preparation ahead of these.

While some understanding of how local government works and approaches to how pay and reward structures are agreed may be beneficial, the emphasis is on being able to represent the public interest and provide an objective, independent view.

Mr Khan said: “We want to recruit people who are able to represent the public interest, provide an objective and independent view and to review councillors’ duties, responsibilities and commitments to present a pay package that is proportionate and fair.

“While this is an important role, it is also one that can fit in with a busy family and work life and with other personal commitments.

“This is an interesting time to join the panel as it considers the allowances and expenses to be paid for councillors in 2023/24, the first year of the new North Yorkshire Council.”

Applicants must live or work in or on the border of the council area of the panel.

The closing date for applications is 5pm on Monday, August 15.