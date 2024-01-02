A new “water sports hub” will bring public showers and locker rooms to Scarborough South Bay.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Councillors on the Scarborough and Whitby area planning committee have voted unanimously in favour of a plan to provide shower and changing facilities for beach users.

The “water sports hub” will be built next to the Central Tramway and the McBean Steps on Foreshore Road, Scarborough.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Coun Janet Jefferson, who represents the area, said the site had been an “eyesore” for years and welcomed the proposal.

Foreshore Road, Scarborough, is the proposed site for the new 'water sports hub'. Photo: Google

The site, opposite the South Bay, is set to include four shower spaces, a room with 16 lockers and benches, and a bicycle rack and bin store.

While welcoming the proposal, some committee members raised concerns about the South Bay’s water quality as the Environment Agency has issued a notice advising against bathing at the beach.

Coun Rich Maw said: “I welcome the idea for a watersports hub, I think it’s a great idea and perhaps well overdue.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“But it cannot go unnoticed that Scarborough South Bay has a ‘poor’ bathing water quality status.”

He added: “We could end up in a situation where we are inviting holidaymakers to store their clothes on one side of the road whilst on the other side they are advised to stay out of the water.”

Coun Roberta Swiers said she agreed with Coun Maw’s concerns over the South Bay’s water quality but added that approval would be “a massive improvement” and would blend in well.

Coun Subash Sharma questioned whether the cycle storage was secure enough, citing his personal experience of almost having a locked moped stolen from the area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Council officers said that while Foreshore Road is covered by CCTV, the site is not.

The committee members agreed to add an amendment proposing direct CCTV coverage.

The application was approved unanimously by councillors on the planning committee.