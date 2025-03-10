Councillors launch petition after York and North Yorkshire mayor spends almost £32,000 on rebranding

Conservative councillors have launched a petition calling for the York and North Yorkshire Mayor to pay for a controversial new logo out of his own pocket.

York and North Yorkshire Combined Authority and Labour Mayor David Skaith were criticised last week for spending £31,360 on a rebranding exercise.

Political opponents including North Yorkshire Council executive member, Keane Duncan, who lost out to Mr Skaith at the 2024 mayoral election, said the new logo was a waste of money and questioned why it did not include a traditional Yorkshire white rose.

York Conservatives have now created a petition urging the Mayor to pay for the new branding out of his annual salary of £81,300.

The leader of the Conservative Group on the City of York Council, Chris Steward, said: “David Skaith defended his logo as representing good value for money and today, we’re putting that claim to the test.

“This logo costs more than most local people earn in an entire year.

"We think that the mayor should pay the money back from his huge taxpayer-funded salary, and so we’re launching this petition to give people the chance to have their say.

“Even if the cost of this logo had been much less, it’s ridiculous that David Skaith has managed to come up with a design which doesn’t feature any of the symbols which define York and North Yorkshire, including the iconic white rose.

“The whole thing is a vain, pointless, waste of money – and it’s time David Skaith was held to account for this madness.”

The Mayor has defended the expenditure however saying it is vital the organisation has a strong unifying brand.

He said he was “dedicated to ensuring value for money” and added that a strong professional brand would “support the authority as it sought inward investment, managed the region’s transport network and built safe places for all”.

For more information on the petition, visit www.yorkconservatives.co.uk/mayors-logo-petition