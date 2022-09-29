East Riding Council’s Health and Wellbeing Board told ‘cost of living crisis yet to peak’

Council Leader and Board Chair Jonathan Owen said the situation was ever-changing and uncertainty around Government action made it harder to respond.

East Riding Council officer Lisa Wilson told its Health and Wellbeing Board the crisis was expected to keep getting worse, with the number of pupils claiming free school meals increasing.

Council Leader and Board Chair Jonathan Owen said the situation was ever-changing and uncertainty around Government action made it harder to respond.

It comes as Board members, including council, NHS and other public officials as well as representatives from charities discussed how the crisis could be tackled in the East Riding.

It comes after the council declared a cost of living emergency in July and ahead of talks in Bridlington in November to deal with it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The council also set aside £4.4m to help those most in need at the time.

Citizens Advice data shows applications for help with the costs of fuel, food and white goods like fridges has tripled since June 2021 in Hull and the East Riding.

Advice for debt and energy have both doubled during the same period.

Local Citizens Advice has also seen an increase in people contacting them for help claiming Personal Independence Payments, showing the crisis’ effects on long-term health.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Board also heard finding volunteer drivers for community transport schemes had become harder since coronavirus, despite advertising being stepped up.

The report stated the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) has extended Household Support Funding from October to March next year but its scope had not yet been set out.

The support was aimed at helping pensioners, those receiving council tax support and other vulnerable groups such as the disabled.

Council officers continue to try and contact the hardest-hit financially and tell them about how they can get help with their money.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The council is also set to receive a total of £11.9m in development funding from the Goverment under its Levelling Up agenda.

Humber Teaching NHS Foundation Trust, which runs smaller hospitals and clinics across the East Riding, have introduced free staff parking at its sites and mileage has been increased.

Finance services have also been offered, along with information on childcare and family support, shopping discounts and mental health and wellbeing support.

The report proposed recommending that locals who are better-off donate energy bill discounts coming this autumn to the Fuel Bank Foundation or local Two Ridings Fund.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Fuel Bank Foundation gives people on energy pre-payment meters £30 towards the costs of bills if they need financial support at short notice.

The report said economic figures showing the depth of the crisis tended to hide the amount of those suffering most at the hands of it.

It said: “The cost of living crisis has been growing in scale and impact, with inflation reaching historic levels and is predicted still year to peak.

“Those on the lowest incomes are most exposed and increases are hitting low-income households the hardest.

Advertisement Hide Ad