East Riding of Yorkshire Council sets aside £7m to tackle future inflation issues

East Riding of Yorkshire Council leader Jonathan Owen.

The council’s cabinet heard the £7m came from £15m not spent last year, in part due to salaries for unfilled authority and social care jobs going unpaid.

Julian Neilson, the council’s head of finance, told the cabinet £4.4m would also be used from the savings to support struggling local households as the cost of living crisis deepens.

Council leader Cllr Jonathan Owen said he hoped staff shortages which led to the underspend would be a one-off during a very difficult and unpredictable year.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It comes as a report to the cabinet stated the £7m set aside for rising costs may also be used to cover unforeseen pay hikes for staff.

The report added staff recruitment and retention problems were thought to be temporary but it warned it could continue into the current financial year.

The report stated: “Since the 2022-23 budget was set in February 2022, the UK economy has experienced exceptionally high levels of inflation and increases to the cost of living, with the consumer price index reaching a 40-year high of 9.1 per cent during May.

“Consequently, we are likely to see increases to our staffing, energy and fuel costs which are significantly higher than those predicted in the original budget.”

Some £1.6m from the £15m underspend is due to go towards the council’s Adult Social Care Change Programme after resources from it were diverted to deal with coronavirus. Staff shortages in adult social care meant the council spent £1.3m less on salaries, due to difficulties and delays in filling recently created posts.

The report stated adult social care was facing unprecedented pressures in home care and uncertainty over the demand for residential care.

The cabinet also approved transferring £9m of Government compensation to cover business rates relief to a reserve to offset a deficit in collections last financial year.

Councillors heard officers had managed to save 98% of its targeted cut backs.

Cllr Owen said officials did an excellent job reaching 98% and that he was not worried about the remaining 2%.

He added the current economic climate meant officers had to park the £4.4m earmarked for the cost of living crisis to help the most vulnerable.

The leader said: “This is a very difficult and unpredictable year, the council’s financial position is a result of that.

“We have underspent by £15m but because of staff shortages it means that we can’t fully deliver the services we’d want to.