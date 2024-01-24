East Yorkshire MP Sir Greg Knight invites minister for agriculture to region

East Yorkshire MP Sir Greg Knight.

The minister for agriculture is due to visit East Yorkshire later this year at the invitation of local Member of Parliament, Sir Greg Knight.

Mark Spencer MP, who is the Minister of State for Food Farming and Fisheries, has agreed to pay a visit to Driffield and the wider East Riding.

Sir Greg said: ‘I have invited the Minister to come to East Yorkshire to speak to local farmers and also to discuss other issues of concern, particularly the ongoing risk of flooding in our area."

The minister is also expected to meet with local councillors.

Sir Greg said he was delighted that the minister had accepted the invitation and he said that the Minister’s visit is expected to take place in May this year.