Election candidates confirmed: here's who will be fighting for the Scarborough and Whitby seat on December 12

Election candidates have been confirmed.

Conservative Robert Goodwill has been the area’s MP since 2005 and was re-elected in 2017 with a majority of 3,435 over Labour, represented in this election by Whitby local Hugo Fearnley.

Robert Lockwood will once again be the Liberal Democrat candidate after getting 1,354 votes two years ago.

Whitby town councillor Lee Derrick is the Yorkshire Party candidate.

Neither the Green Party or UKIP have fielded candidates.

The Brexit Party had announced a candidate for the seat but confirmed on Monday it was withdrawing its nominee.

The full list of General Election candidates is as follows:

Lee Derrick – Yorkshire Party: Speaking up for Yorkshire

Hugo Fearnley – Labour Party

Robert Goodwill – The Conservative Party

Robert Lockwood – Liberal Democrats