Everything Scarborough residents need to know about Thursday’s council by-election

Residents in Scarborough’s Eastfield division will go to the polls on Thursday, June 19, to elect a new councillor to North Yorkshire Council.

Candidates from six parties are competing in the Eastfield ward by-election where a vacancy arose following the incumbent councillor’s resignation.

Tony Randerson, who had represented the ward for 12 years, announced his immediate departure from North Yorkshire Council for personal reasons last month.

The candidates running for election are:

Helen Susan Baker, Conservative Party

Mark Harrison, Liberal Democrats

Tom Seston, Reform UK

Hazel Anne Smith, Labour Party

Kieran Wade, Green Party

Helen Williams, Social Justice Party

Polls will be open from 7am to 10pm on Thursday, June 19, and residents will need to bring photographic ID to vote.

Two polling stations will be in use at

The Legacy Studio – Eastfield, Overdale Community Primary School, Ashmead Square

Church of the Holy Nativity – Eastfield, Westway, Eastfield, Scarborough

Those entitled to vote whose electoral register numbers fall between “SWEA-1 to SWEA-2921” should vote at The Legacy Studio.

Those entitled to vote whose electoral register numbers fall between “SWEB-1 to SWEB-2213” should vote at the Church of the Holy Nativity.

There are many accepted forms of ID, including a UK or Northern Ireland photocard driving licence, full or provisional; a UK passport or a passport issued by the EU, Norway, Iceland, Liechtenstein, the Isle of Man, or any of the Channel Islands; and some concessionary travel passes, such as an older person’s bus pass or blue badge.

Voters will be able to use expired ID if they are still recognisable from the photo.

The results of the election are expected to be announced late on Thursday evening or early on Friday morning.