Filey bar’s 1am licence to be decided by councillors over concerns about residents’ sleep and ‘memorial events’

A Filey bar’s licence application will be decided by councillors after locals said it would ‘disrupt residents’ sleep’.

Harry’s Bar, at 9 Murray Street in Filey, has applied for a premises licence allowing it to sell alcohol and play music until 1am, seven days a week.

However, objections from locals and the town council mean the application will be decided on by a council licensing committee in Scarborough next week.

According to the applicant, the business will operate as a “sports and family bar serving food and drinks, the sale of alcohol will be ancillary to this”.

The North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service and the council’s environmental health and commercial regulation team confirmed they had no objections to the proposal.

Objecting to the licence application, a resident living nearby said: “I work as a nurse and have to get up for work at 5.20am – allowing the premises to stay open until 1am is going to have a huge impact on me to be able to do my job with little or no sleep.

“This application is inconsiderate for people living in this area.”

At a meeting in March, members of Filey Town Council raised concern about the impact of the licence on users of the adjacent Memorial Gardens “particularly if there is outside seating at the venue, as the gardens are used by many as a place for quiet contemplation to remember those from the town who gave their lives for their country”.

Filey Town Council said: “Of particular concern was the possible impact of live and recorded music on the various acts of remembrance that take place in the gardens throughout the year particularly on Remembrance Sunday, Armistice Day, and Yorkshire Day where there is always a silent tribute followed by a service of remembrance.

“There are occasionally other similar events during the year so, for example, this year we will also hold an event for VE80 commemorations in May.”

Members added that while they were “sure that the current operator will respect these significant and well supported events in the town,” they suggested adding a condition to the licence.

The condition would “restrict the performance of live and recorded music until 12 noon on memorial days”.

The licensing committee, which will meet at Scarborough Town Hall on Tuesday, April 22, can approve the licence, modify it, or reject it entirely.