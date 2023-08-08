News you can trust since 1882
BREAKING
Mail Online suspends Dan Wootton amid investigation into allegations
British Museum stabbing: Man injured and another arrested
Simon Jordan reveals prostate cancer diagnosis in powerful message
DJ Casper - creator of 2000s dance classic Cha Cha Slide - dead at 58
Sandra Bullock's longtime partner dead at 57 after secret ALS battle
Coronation Street and Doctors star dead at 75 after cancer battle

Filey Town Council set to increase mayor’s allowance for ‘first time in 11 years’

An upcoming meeting of Filey Town Council is proposing an increase in the mayoral allowance for the first time in more than a decade.
By Anttoni James Numminen, Local Democracy Reporting Service
Published 8th Aug 2023, 15:30 BST- 2 min read
Updated 8th Aug 2023, 15:30 BST
An upcoming meeting of Filey Town Council is proposing an increase in the mayoral allowance for the first time in more than a decade.An upcoming meeting of Filey Town Council is proposing an increase in the mayoral allowance for the first time in more than a decade.
An upcoming meeting of Filey Town Council is proposing an increase in the mayoral allowance for the first time in more than a decade.

If town councillors vote in favour of the proposal, the mayor of Filey could see her annual allowance for official duties increased to £2,000.

The current annual allowance of £1,600 granted to Cllr Jacqui Houlden-Banks has not been increased since around 2012, according to council documents.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A full meeting of the town council will be held at the authority’s chamber on Wednesday, August 9 at 7pm.

The agenda for the meeting states: “The council to consider the recommendation from the Strategic Planning Committee to increase the mayoral allowance to £2,000 per annum.

Most Popular

“The mayoral allowance has not been increased in the last 11 years.”

Read More
Sons of Neptune: Environmental group ‘confident’ Scarborough will see improved w...

If approved, this would see an annual increase of £400 as the current allowance is £1,600 according to council documents.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The town’s mayor, Cllr Jacqui Houlden-Banks, was elected to office during the annual general meeting of the full council in May 2023.

At the meeting on Wednesday, the town council will also consider the co-option of two interested persons to vacant positions on Filey Town Council.

A report by the council’s clerk states that a third yet-to-be-filled vacancy “will be filled using a method to be decided”.

Other agenda items include considering the funding of Filey’s Christmas lights and examining methods of funding the display.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

In July, the council’s lighting committee resolved to contact the chief executive of North Yorkshire Council, Richard Flinton, in order to “clarify the situation regarding funding for the lights”.

The committee also called for a meeting with the Destination Business Improvement District (DBID) to “clarify the funding situation” as well as deciding to contact the contractor regarding the earliest date for approval of the project.

The clerk’s monthly report for the meeting also states that the replacement of Filey’s information boards “is moving ahead” with detailed information for the boards having been sent to the supplier.

However, the town council’s property committee reviewed the project and decided to reduce the number of boards.

Related topics:FileyRichard Flinton