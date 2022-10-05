Final chance to have your say on proposed Boundary Commission changes in East Yorkshire

From November 8, members of the public will be able to view and comment on new suggested constituency boundaries.

This third and final consultation will last four weeks, ending on Monday, December 5, and will be the last opportunity for the public to have a say on the new map of constituencies in England.

Following this upcoming final consultation, the BCE will form its final recommendations which will be submitted to Parliament by July 2023.

The BCE published its initial proposals for new constituency boundaries in 2021.

The plans would see Driffield and Rural, Wolds Weighton and Pocklington Provincial wards move from the East Yorkshire constituency, which would be renamed Bridlington and Holderness’.

All three wards in Bridlington plus East Wolds and Coastal, currently represented by Conservative Sir Greg Knight, would remain together.

However, Mid Holderness, North Holderness and South East Holderness would be added to the constituency.

As part of the Boundary Commission proposals, Driffield and Rural, Wolds Weighton and Pocklington Provincial would join with the Beverley constituency, which would be renamed Beverley and The Wolds’. This would affect the Beverley and Holderness area, which is held by Conservative Graham Stuart.

A BCE spokesperson said: “On November 8, the Commission will invite the public to participate in a final written consultation on revised proposals for new constituency boundaries. This consultation will be held over four weeks, concluding on December 5.

“Representations received during the secondary consultation, including transcripts from all public hearings, will be published on the consultation website bcereviews.org.uk.

“The Commission must then submit its final report and recommendations to the Speaker of the House of Commons by July 1 2023.”