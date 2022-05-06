First results announced as counting underway in Scarborough local elections

Counting is underway in the local elections in Scarborough

Results are being counted and verified at Scarborough Spa today after voters turned out in their thousands to decide the political make-up of a new unitary authority that will be launched in the spring of next year.

A voter turnout of 31.2% has been recorded.

In Eastfield division results were as follows:

Cameron Bairstow, Green Party - 41

Tony Randerson, Labour Party - 703

Tracey Reeves, The Conservative Party - 215

Tony Randerson has been elected.

In Castle division results were as follows:

Colin Challen, Labour and Cooperative Party - 453

Janet Jefferson, Independent - 526

David King, Green Party - 68

Geoffery Lambert, The Conservative Party - 113

Guy Smith, Independent - 113

Janet Jefferson has been elected.

In Cayton division results were as follows:

Tina Davy, Labour Party - 322

Robert Everall, Reform UK - 130

Lynda Powell, Green Party - 129

Roberta Swiers, The Conservative Party - 603

Roberta Swiers has been elected

In Falsgrave and Stepney division results were as follows:

Liz Colling, Labour and Cooperative Party - 857

Nicola Elson, Green Party - 454

Mark Phillips, Conservative Party - 398

Liz Colling has been elected

In Derwent Valley and Moor division results were as follows:

Kathy Bushell, Social Democratic Party - 64

Moira Cunningham, Labour Party - 231

David Jeffels, The Conservative Party - 740

Robert Lockwood, Liberal Democrats - 505

David Jeffels has been elected

In Hunmanby and Sherburn Division the results were as follows

Michelle Donohue-Moncrieff, Independent - 790

Sue Graham, The Conservative Party - 584

Neil Price, Labour Party - 327