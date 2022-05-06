First results announced as counting underway in Scarborough local elections

Results are being counted and verified at Scarborough Spa today after voters turned out in their thousands to decide the political make-up of a new unitary authority that will be launched in the spring of next year.
A voter turnout of 31.2% has been recorded.
In Eastfield division results were as follows:
Cameron Bairstow, Green Party - 41
Tony Randerson, Labour Party - 703
Tracey Reeves, The Conservative Party - 215
Tony Randerson has been elected.
In Castle division results were as follows:
Colin Challen, Labour and Cooperative Party - 453
Janet Jefferson, Independent - 526
David King, Green Party - 68
Geoffery Lambert, The Conservative Party - 113
Guy Smith, Independent - 113
Janet Jefferson has been elected.
In Cayton division results were as follows:
Tina Davy, Labour Party - 322
Robert Everall, Reform UK - 130
Lynda Powell, Green Party - 129
Roberta Swiers, The Conservative Party - 603
Roberta Swiers has been elected
In Falsgrave and Stepney division results were as follows:
Liz Colling, Labour and Cooperative Party - 857
Nicola Elson, Green Party - 454
Mark Phillips, Conservative Party - 398
Liz Colling has been elected
In Derwent Valley and Moor division results were as follows:
Kathy Bushell, Social Democratic Party - 64
Moira Cunningham, Labour Party - 231
David Jeffels, The Conservative Party - 740
Robert Lockwood, Liberal Democrats - 505
David Jeffels has been elected
In Hunmanby and Sherburn Division the results were as follows
Michelle Donohue-Moncrieff, Independent - 790
Sue Graham, The Conservative Party - 584
Neil Price, Labour Party - 327
Michelle Donohue Moncrieff has been elected