Former building society to be turned into dentist's surgery in Scarborough

A former building society branch in Scarborough is set to be turned into a new dentist’s surgery for Scarborough.

Scarborough Council has approved plans from Alan Soare, of Whitby, for the transformation old Skipton branch located at 5 Coldyhill Lane, Newby.

MORE NEWS: Whitby residents object to plans for "modern-looking" apartments on landslip site



The branch closed in 2017 after the society said it had seen a significant decline in the number of people using the branch as customers make greater use digital and telephone services.

Now the building is to become a dental practice.

The plans, lodged with the council, stated that the application is for “the conversion of office space into a two surgery dental practice, with decontamination room, reception, waiting area, disabled access toilet and a staff area with internal work only needed to transform into an eight-roomed premises for this use.”

Eight people objected to the proposals with two people writing to the borough council in support of the plans.

The objectors were concerned about the increase in traffic the dentist would cause as well as the possibility of people parking on double yellow lines.

Those in favour welcomed the addition of more dental services for the town.

Scarborough Council planning officers approved the plans under delegated powers.