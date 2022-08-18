Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The application by J Livingstone and J O’Donnell to transform the vacant shop at Clarence House on Baxtergate into a two-bedroom holiday flat was approved.

The semi-basement unit, situated within the grade II listed building formerly used as a food weigh-in store and more recently as a gaming shop, was previously in operation as a commercial unit.

The development, in the Whitby conservation area, also includes exterior works to restore the property frontage and forecourt, including alterations such as the installation of multi-paned sliding sash windows and a hardwood panelled door.

A plan of how the holiday let will look.

According to a report prepared by Scarborough Council, no objections were received from Whitby Town Council or the Highway Authority as long as a relevant licence was obtained from the latter authority.

The council’s environmental health team said that while they had “no objections in principle to the proposals” they would like to “see a condition restricting the use to holiday accommodation only”.

The health team said: “The proposed arrangements for natural light and ventilation, in relation to the bedrooms, do not meet the standard for habitable rooms so the property cannot be used as permanent residential accommodation.”

The proposal also received four public objections as well as 10 representations in support of the plans.

The site of the property on Baxtergate, Whitby.

The objections raised points regarding an overabundance of holiday lets “and not enough housing for local people”.

Other objections mentioned the loss of a retail unit in the town centre and “associated ‘comings and goings’ [which] would conflict with existing permanent residents within the flats above”.

The representations calling for the proposal to be approved said that the “development would result in a positive impact upon the appearance of the building and area” and that there was “no other use considered viable”.

Another comment cited the building’s history as a hotel offering visitor accommodation and suggested that as such a holiday let “would be consistent”.