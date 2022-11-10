Plans are in place for the provision of free parking in the council’s town centre off-street car parks in Scarborough and Whitby in order to support the local economy.

If approved by Scarborough Council’s cabinet member for neighbourhoods, Cllr Tony Randerson, free parking would be provided in the run-up to Christmas on certain days.

Cllr Randerson will make a decision on the plans on Tuesday, November 15.

The plans are specifically for the council’s town centre off-street car parks in Scarborough and Whitby and the provision would be in place on selected Sundays from 11am-4pm and from 3pm on selected Thursdays.

A council report recommends approval in order to support local high street businesses and “to discourage a possible shift to other shopping venues and online purchasing”.

The authority has traditionally offered free parking in its off-street car parks on Thursday evenings and Sundays since 1998.

The council says the plans will “hopefully discourage people from travelling to areas out of town offering better arrangements and will assist local businesses during this difficult economic climate”.

In Scarborough, free parking is set to be available on Castle Road, Falconers Road, Friarsway, North Street, North Terrace, St Nicholas Parade, St Thomas Street, Victoria Road, Westwood, and William Street.

In Whitby, free parking is set to be available on Church Street, Cliff Street, Marina Back, Marina Front, Endeavour Wharf, and St Hildas Terrace

The current proposals suggest that free parking would be available on the following Thursdays and Sundays.

Thursdays (from 3pm): 1 December, 8 December, 15 December, and 22 December 2022

Sundays (from 11am – 4pm): 04 December, 11 December, and 18 December 2022.

Although the estimated cost to the council is £14,000, this has already been accounted for in existing budgets.