Conservatives hold Bridlington and the Wolds as Labour wins election
In a night which has seen the Conservative party vote crumble, Charlie Dewhirst has been elected as the Member of Parliament for Bridlington and the Wolds.
The vote share was as follows:
Charlie Dewhirst – Conservatives – 14,846 votes (34.58%)
Sarah Carter – Labour – 11,724 votes (27.31%)
Maria Bowtell – Reform UK – 10,346 votes (24.1%)
Jayne Phoenix – Liberal Democrats – 3,093 votes (7.20%)
Gill Leek – Green Party – 1,592 votes (3.71%)
Tim Norman – The Yorkshire Party – 915 votes (2.13%)
Tom Cone – Independent – 309 votes (0.72%)
Carlo Verda – Social Democratic Party – 104 votes (0.24%)
