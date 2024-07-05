Charlie Dewhirst has been elected as the Member of Parliament for Bridlington and the Wolds

Conservative candidate Charlie Dewhirst has been elected as the MP for Bridlington and the Wolds.

In a night which has seen the Conservative party vote crumble, Charlie Dewhirst has been elected as the Member of Parliament for Bridlington and the Wolds.

The vote share was as follows:

Charlie Dewhirst – Conservatives – 14,846 votes (34.58%)

Sarah Carter – Labour – 11,724 votes (27.31%)

Maria Bowtell – Reform UK – 10,346 votes (24.1%)

Jayne Phoenix – Liberal Democrats – 3,093 votes (7.20%)

Gill Leek – Green Party – 1,592 votes (3.71%)

Tim Norman – The Yorkshire Party – 915 votes (2.13%)

Tom Cone – Independent – 309 votes (0.72%)