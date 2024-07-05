Conservatives hold Bridlington and the Wolds as Labour wins election

By Louise French
Published 5th Jul 2024, 04:55 BST
Updated 5th Jul 2024, 05:27 BST
Charlie Dewhirst has been elected as the Member of Parliament for Bridlington and the Wolds
Charlie Dewhirst has been elected as the Member of Parliament for Bridlington and the Wolds
Conservative candidate Charlie Dewhirst has been elected as the MP for Bridlington and the Wolds.

In a night which has seen the Conservative party vote crumble, Charlie Dewhirst has been elected as the Member of Parliament for Bridlington and the Wolds.

The vote share was as follows:

Charlie Dewhirst – Conservatives – 14,846 votes (34.58%)

Sarah Carter – Labour – 11,724 votes (27.31%)

Maria Bowtell – Reform UK – 10,346 votes (24.1%)

Jayne Phoenix – Liberal Democrats – 3,093 votes (7.20%)

Gill Leek – Green Party – 1,592 votes (3.71%)

Tim Norman – The Yorkshire Party – 915 votes (2.13%)

Tom Cone – Independent – 309 votes (0.72%)

Carlo Verda – Social Democratic Party – 104 votes (0.24%)

