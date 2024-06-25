Former Filey doctor’s surgery could become seven one-bedroom apartments
and live on Freeview channel 276
Andrew Pearson’s application proposes converting the building at 3 Rutland Street into seven one-bedroom apartments.
The property was previously a doctor’s surgery and is located in the middle of the town.
The application states that “although a reasonable density is achieved, space standards for amenity are observed” and that the residential scheme will be formed with “spacious flats”.
The proposal also seeks permission for the erection of an extension to the second floor and the creation of a new third floor.
Elevations are set to be constructed using brick and render to “reflect modern designs”, while the roof will be constructed of timber and covered with rosemary tile.
The site is surrounded by “recent residential developments” and the town centre of Filey is a short walk away.
According to submitted documents, a series of draft proposals were undertaken to construct types and configurations of the design that would reflect “the traditional character in a new build situation, and the type of housing, that would need to be designed”.
If approved, seven vehicles could be parked at the site.
The plan states that the rear parking area is designed “where possible to form secure private areas which are inaccessible to the public”.
It adds that “careful consideration is given to the circulation of the scheme and vehicles have full access but priority is given to the creation of a coherent, attractive neighbourhood”.
The intended construction works would be carried out by tradesmen to “create local jobs and bring much-needed money into the local economy”:
“The proposed site is well related to the form and character of the town, and will easily be accessed from the main road network,” the proposal concludes.
North Yorkshire Council has not set a date for deciding on the application which is currently pending consideration.