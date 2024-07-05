General Election: Conservative Kevin Hollinrake retains seat in Thirsk and Malton

Kevin Hollinrake

Conservative Kevin Hollinrake has been re-elected as the MP for Thirsk and Malton.

The votes received for each candidate were as follows:

Kevin Hollinrake – Conservative – 19,544

Lisa Banes – Labour – 11,994

Mark Robinson – Reform UK – 8,963

Steve Mason – Liberal Democrats – 5,379

Richard McLane – Green Party – 2,986

Luke Brownlee – Yorkshire Party - 931