General Election: Conservative Kevin Hollinrake retains seat in Thirsk and Malton
The votes have been counted and the results are in – Kevin Hollinrake has been re-elected as the MP for Thirsk and Malton.
The votes received for each candidate were as follows:
Kevin Hollinrake – Conservative – 19,544
Lisa Banes – Labour – 11,994
Mark Robinson – Reform UK – 8,963
Steve Mason – Liberal Democrats – 5,379
Richard McLane – Green Party – 2,986
Luke Brownlee – Yorkshire Party - 931
The turnout for the Thirsk and Malton constituency was 63.71%
