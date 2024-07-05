General Election: Labour candidate Alison Hume elected as MP for Scarborough and Whitby
Labour candidate Alison Hume has been elected as the MP for Scarborough and Whitby.
The votes have been counted and the results have been verified, Labour’s Alison Hume is the new MP for Scarborough and Whitby.
The votes received for each candidate were as follows:
Alison Hume - Labour Party – 17,758
Roberto Weeden-Sanz - Conservative Party – 12,350
David Bowes - Reform UK – 9,657
Robert Graham Lockwood - Liberal Democrats – 1,899
Annette Hudspeth - Green Party – 1,719
Lee Derrick - Yorkshire Party – 477
Asa Jones - Social Justice Party – 285
Thomas Foster - Social Democratic Party – 76
The turnout for the Scarborough and Whitby constituency was 59.5%.
