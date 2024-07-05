General Election: Labour candidate Alison Hume elected as MP for Scarborough and Whitby

Labour's Alison Hume has been elected as the new MP for Scarborough and Whitby

The votes received for each candidate were as follows:

Alison Hume - Labour Party – 17,758

Roberto Weeden-Sanz - Conservative Party – 12,350

David Bowes - Reform UK – 9,657

Robert Graham Lockwood - Liberal Democrats – 1,899

Annette Hudspeth - Green Party – 1,719

Lee Derrick - Yorkshire Party – 477

Asa Jones - Social Justice Party – 285

Thomas Foster - Social Democratic Party – 76