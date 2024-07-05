General Election: Labour candidate Alison Hume elected as MP for Scarborough and Whitby

By Louise French
Published 5th Jul 2024, 05:25 BST
Labour's Alison Hume has been elected as the new MP for Scarborough and WhitbyLabour's Alison Hume has been elected as the new MP for Scarborough and Whitby
Labour's Alison Hume has been elected as the new MP for Scarborough and Whitby
Labour candidate Alison Hume has been elected as the MP for Scarborough and Whitby.

The votes have been counted and the results have been verified, Labour’s Alison Hume is the new MP for Scarborough and Whitby.

The votes received for each candidate were as follows:

Alison Hume - Labour Party – 17,758

Roberto Weeden-Sanz - Conservative Party – 12,350

David Bowes - Reform UK – 9,657

Robert Graham Lockwood - Liberal Democrats – 1,899

Annette Hudspeth - Green Party – 1,719

Lee Derrick - Yorkshire Party – 477

Asa Jones - Social Justice Party – 285

Thomas Foster - Social Democratic Party – 76

The turnout for the Scarborough and Whitby constituency was 59.5%.

Related topics:ScarboroughWhitbyLabourConservative PartySocial Democratic Party

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.