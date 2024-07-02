Postal voters in North Yorkshire urged to make their vote count in General Election
About 120,000 postal voters are registered across the seven constituencies in the county, and the vast majority have already received their ballot papers by the post.
North Yorkshire Council’s elections team has stressed that there is still time for anyone who has not received their postal vote to pick up a ballot paper ahead of the polling day for the General Election on Thursday this week (July 4).
People who have not received their postal vote can go to the council’s main offices in their constituency with an accepted photo identification during normal opening hours to receive a replacement ballot paper.
They can then either fill in a form before handing the ballot paper in at the council office in a sealed envelope that will be provided or take it to a local polling station on polling day and fill in a form there.
The deadline to pick up a replacement ballot paper for people who have not received their postal vote is 5pm on Thursday.
North Yorkshire Council’s head of electoral services, Kerry Russett, said: “All postal votes have been dispatched to voters, although for anyone who has yet to receive one, they have applied for, there is still time to make sure that they can cast their vote.
“We will do everything we can to help provide a replacement ballot paper and would ask anyone who hasn’t received their postal vote to get in touch with us as soon as possible.”
Accepted forms of photo ID to get a replacement ballot paper include a UK or Northern Ireland photocard driving licence, full or provisional, a UK passport or a passport issued by the EU, Norway, Iceland, Liechtenstein, the Isle of Man, or any of the Channel Islands, and some concessionary travel passes, such as an older person’s bus pass or blue badge.
More information about the General Election is available at www.northyorks.gov.uk/election2024 on North Yorkshire Council’s website.
