Grade II listed former working men's club in Pickering to become apartment block

NC Developments Ltd has secured a change of use and planning permission from Ryedale District Council to turn the club in Southgate into seven flats

A report prepared by council planning officers stated: “The former Working Men’s Club in Pickering is a Grade II Listed Building and located within the Pickering conservation area.

“The building was constructed as a Methodist Day School in 1856, later becoming a Wesylan Day School and then Pickering Working Men’s Club from 1977.

The former Working Men’s Club in Pickering. (Google Street View)

“The club ceased to operate in 2019 following insolvency and the building has stood empty since.”

No objections to the final scheme were received during the consultation process.

The officers’ report adds: “The conversion of the listed building into seven apartments involves mostly internal alterations and proposed new openings are minimal mainly consisting of four new window openings to the north elevation looking into the former playground and two into the south elevation looking into Southgate.

“It is considered that there will be no adverse impacts on the amenity of the occupants of neighbouring properties.

“Following design amendments, the proposal is considered to preserve the listed building and conservation area.”