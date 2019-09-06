Grade II listed Whitby pub to get makeover in renovation

One of Whitby’s oldest pubs will be given a new lease of life following a decision to allow it to be renovated.

Star Pubs, which owns the Golden Lion, has been granted listed building consent by Scarborough Council to open up the first floor of the building and add a kitchen area to the popular boozer.

The proposed new look of the pub. PIC: Star Pubs

The exterior will also be given a lick of paint but only after further details of the type of paints to be used have been submitted to the council.

The renovation of the pub hit the headlines earlier this year when more than 500 people signed a petition against a proposed name change put forward by the new owners that would have seen it renamed “the Salty Dog”.

Star Pubs relented, saying it had “listened to the views of the community” following pressure from residents and Whitby Civic Society.

The Grade II listed pub has operated under the name of The Golden Lion since 1714, and Golden Lion Bank, where the building is located, is actually named after the pub.

In its submission to Scarborough Council, Star Pubs said that the proposal would “enable the owners and lessees of the building to offer a comfortable environment to patrons whilst respecting and indeed ‘telling the story’ of the original building.”

It added that without its investment the pub could have faced closure.